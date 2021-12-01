Yvonne Mattix

Yvonne Vickery Mattix passed away on November 17, 2021, after suffering a severe fall at her home in Wenatchee, WA, two weeks earlier. She was 84 years old. Yvonne was born in Stella, AR, on February 21, 1937. Her family moved to Orondo, WA, in the early 1940's, where Yvonne attended grade school. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1955.
Yvonne was employed for several years by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration, where she met James Mattix, a lineman. They were married in 1978. James, her second husband, died in October 2001.
She is survived by a daughter, Kesha Smith, and her husband, Jeff; two sons: Jeffrey Cantrell and his husband, Roger Simpson, and Steve Cantrell and his wife, Lori; grandson, Zachary Griggs, and his fiancée, Kendall Axelson; sister, Mona Smith. She was preceded in death by sister, Eva Dean Powell; and brothers: Vernon, Rex, Conway, and Robert "R.B." Vickery.
The pandemic isolated her from many activities she loved, including: trips to shops in downtown Wenatchee, air visits to Seattle, and day trips to Leavenworth and Peshastin, WA. She compensated with telephone conversations with the family and friends in Wenatchee and Seattle, WA, and extensive baking for friends, family, and all those who honored her in some way with a special gift, assistance, or courtesy. From the vantage of her home, she relayed news of visiting deer, quail, and with frustration, skunks. In recent years, national politics captured her intense interest. She had a large collection of cookbooks, with a strong emphasis on southern cuisine and cookies.
Her home was graced by her dedication to colorful flower gardens. Every year she created special floral arrangements in an expansive yard. Her interior décor echoed her passion for floral colors.
Graveside service, arranged by Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
