Zachariah T.J. Embler
East Wenatchee, WA
Zachariah T.J. Embler, 23, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 19, 2021, as a result of a single motor vehicle accident. He was born July 4, 1998, in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by a room full of loved ones. He attended schools within the Eastmont School District and graduated from Eastmont High, in 2016. Even though he “occasionally” struggled with handing in assignments (LOL), he was known to pop in from time to time, to visit his favorite teachers just to say hello.
Zac was a lifelong skateboard enthusiast, who loved spending time with friends and family in this capacity. There are seldom memories where Zac is without a skateboard or longboard in hand. Zac felt most at home at his local, beloved Kenroy Skate Park with a friend at his side. Any place he traveled to his first question would always be, “Is there a skate park”?
Zac was deeply passionate about his cars and especially loved talking about them, working on them, and taking drives almost more than skating, as he grew into adulthood. It was a beautiful passion of his and truly where his heart laid.
Zac is survived by his parents, Sarah-Beth and Josh Rehm; two sisters: Tehya Stephens and Briityn Rehm of East Wenatchee, WA. He also leaves behind his loving Papa and Mamaw, Ray and Renee Rehm of Kennewick, WA; his maternal grandmother, Jonei Embler of West Virginia; great-uncle, Jerry and wife, Denise Embler of Florida; great-auntie, Joyce Poe and great-uncle Dan Poe of Georgia (along with many, many cousins); great-aunt, Carol of Florida; uncle, Gabe Embler and wife, Juli, along with cousin, Ruby, of Idaho; aunt, Hannah and husband, Jon Gunkel, with cousins: Lexi and Carter of Virginia; auntie, Sarah Arnold and cousins: Ethan, Cruz, and Zennon of Cashmere, WA; aunt, Angela Schroder with cousins: Jonas, Charlotte, and Caroline, of Connecticut; auntie, Deva Cher of Seattle, WA; and uncle, Joel Duncan of Wenatchee, WA. Zachariah truly believed that bonds of friendship made family, in this we honor those who were Zac's family. He is also survived by his bonus mom's: Tina Judd and Raelyn Albin Cox; best friends/brothers: Ramiah Cutright, Jordan Wass, Beau Broaddus, Darius Steinbrech, and Ezra Cutright. We love you so much kiddos! As well as childhood lifelong friends: Ethan, Janice, Ryland, Rj, Jillian, Tj, and Wyatt; closest and dearest friends: Tyler and Eric. We also recognize that we cannot mention everyone by name, but we also know that Zac wore his heart on his sleeve. He showed his love out loud and so deeply. I am positive that he shared that message with you personally!
The Memorial Service will be held on October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., located at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Zac's name to his beloved Kenroy Skate Park, through the Eastmont Parks and Rec in East Wenatchee, WA. Envelopes will be available at the service. Arrangements are being entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.