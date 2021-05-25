Jack Leroy Brown Sr., 92, East Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.

Service information

May 28
Service
Friday, May 28, 2021
2:00PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
1301 10th Street N. E.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
