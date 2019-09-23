Jackie Lynn Kuhlman
Bellingham, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jackie Lynn Kuhlman, 61, from Bellingham, WA, was born on May 28, 1958, and passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Jackie was born and raised in Wenatchee, WA. She grew up playing with all her cousins, going camping, and sledding on Badger Mountain.
Jackie enjoyed going to many rock concerts, gardening, and reading books. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and aunt. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her parents, Roger and Barbara Kuhlman; children: Dustin and LeAnn Billmeyer; sister, Jerri Sauer; nephew, Matt Seiersen and his son, Braden; niece, Carly (Shaun) Stufflebeam and their daughter, Amelia; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.
Jackie’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee Eagles #204, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.