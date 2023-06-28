Jaime Martinez, 39, of Brewster, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Jul 6
Rosary & Visitation
Thursday, July 6, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
