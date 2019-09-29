James "Jim" Baum
Brewster, WA
James "Jim" Baum was born on September 22, 1951, and passed away on September 18, 2019. Jim's parents were Billy and Billie Baum. Jim grew up in East Wenatchee, WA.
He graduated from Eastmont High School. He did two years at Wenatchee Valley College, then went to Central Washington University, where he graduated with a teaching degree in music.
Jim worked many years as a teacher. He retired in 1994. Jim had been part of the Apollo Club, was very active in the United Methodist Churches, and church camps. He was a great singer and musician.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Baum; grandson, Enrique; brother, Steve Baum; niece, Sara Baum; great-nieces: Jessica and Christina; one great-niece; aunts: Shirley Evans, Vicki Adamski (Norman); and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Billie Baum; grandparents; and one uncle.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Chelan Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson St., Chelan, WA, at 11:00 a.m.