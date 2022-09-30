JaNeen Louise Morrison Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JaNeen Louise Morrison, 88, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of JaNeen Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Neptune Society Arrangement Janeen Louise Morrison Spokane Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary