Jean Lenore Lowe 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jean Lenore Lowe, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To send flowers to the family of Jean Lowe, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Sep 13 Mass Wednesday, September 13, 2023 11:00AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 625 S Elliott Wenatchee, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass begins. Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary