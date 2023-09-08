Jean Lenore Lowe, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Service information

Sep 13
Mass
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
625 S Elliott
Wenatchee, WA 98801
