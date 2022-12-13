Jimmie Caine Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmie Caine, 90, of Pateros, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Caine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jimmie Caine Arrangement Barnes Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary