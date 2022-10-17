Joan Doreen Jensen 3 hrs ago 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joan Doreen Jensen, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata. To plant a tree in memory of Joan Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Joan Doreen Jensen Funeral Home Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary