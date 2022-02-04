Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Joanna "Joan" Anderson Goodlund

Joanna "Joan" Anderson Goodlund

Joanna "Joan" Anderson Goodlund

February 27, 1933 - January 14, 2022

Wenatchee

Joanna was born in Waupaca, WI, in 1933, to Walter Anderson and Johanna Hoy. She was raised on a rural farm and was one of six children. She attended Dana College in Blair, NE.

Sign up for the Daily Headlines

Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Join for free and stop anytime.

In 1953, she married Gordon Goodlund of Deming, WA. Together, they owned and operated Goodies Restaurant in Seattle, WA, for 25 years before retiring and becoming apple orchardists in Manson, WA. They were married for 51 years prior to his death in 2004. Joan was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church (Lake Chelan, WA, and Green Valley, AZ). She loved duplicate bridge and was a member of three different groups where she developed many wonderful friendships. Family, friends, church, gardening, home decorating, her Danish heritage and her two beloved cats were her greatest enjoyments in life. She had a very active life until the

last few years when she developed dementia and declining health.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Goodlund; and her siblings: Laurie, Stanley, Anita, Anona and Shirl. She is survived by her children: Randall (Maureen) Goodlund of Snohomish, WA; Andrea Hoey of Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Cameron and Collin Hoey of Wenatchee, WA; and great-granddaughter, Kody Marie of East Wenatchee, WA.

A service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to the American Cancer Society or the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Av., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.