Joel Stacey Pennington, 62, of Nampa, ID, fell asleep in death at his home surrounded by his wife and friends on January 13, 2022. Joel was born on August 25, 1959, and was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, by parents who were Jehovah's Witnesses.
Because of his love for Jehovah God, Joel volunteered as a full-time worker at the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses in New York. On June 20, 1980, he started working on the binding of bible study books and the construction of new and expanded facilities at Brooklyn, Wallkill, and Patterson, NY, and remodel projects at Mountain Farm New Jersey and Jersey City Assembly Hall.
Joel married Susie Gwyn January, 22, 1983, and she joined him in volunteering at the headquarters. They continued there together until June 24, 2006, after which he and Susie began serving as full-time volunteer Bible teachers in Nampa, ID.
Joel suffered with severe health issues for the last 15 years. However, he did not focus on that. Instead, he was known as a kind, caring, and giving person with a very firm handshake. He had a good sense of humor, but was known foremost as a spiritual man.
Joel is survived by his wife, Susie and her family; siblings: Mark Pennington (Rachel), Brett Pennington (Alice), Victoria Davis (Randy), and Phyllis Pennington; and his nieces: Ashley and Mayia Pennington. Joel was predeceased by his parents, George and Edna Pennington.
