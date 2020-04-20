John Leonard Hart Apr 20, 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Leonard Hart, 74, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To plant a tree in memory of John Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Death NoticeSubmit an In MemoriamNeed Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121