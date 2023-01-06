Jolly Ann Seyster 20 min ago 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jolly Ann Seyster, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Jolly Seyster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ann Seyster Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary