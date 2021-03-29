Kari DeMarco, 54, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee

Service information

Apr 17
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, April 17, 2021
1:00PM
Columbia Grove Covenant Church
19 McElmurry Ln
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
