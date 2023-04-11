Kendal Malyne DeCoteau 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kendal Malyne DeCoteau, 29, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Kendal DeCoteau, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Apr 22 Service Saturday, April 22, 2023 1:30PM Sage Hills Church 1601 5th Street WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary