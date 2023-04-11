Kendal Malyne DeCoteau, 29, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Apr 22
Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
1:30PM
Sage Hills Church
1601 5th Street
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
