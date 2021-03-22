LaRoy C. Johnston, 91, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
