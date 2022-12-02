Larry McCullough 55 min ago 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry McCullough, 72, of Chelan, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Larry McCullough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Mccullough Arrangement Valley Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary