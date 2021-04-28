LeRoy Arnold Gormley, 88, of Waterville, died Monday, April 26, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

To send flowers to the family of LeRoy Gormley, please visit Tribute Store.

Join the online forum

Service information

Apr 30
Service
Friday, April 30, 2021
11:00AM
Waterville Cemetery
19 Rock Island Rd
WATERVILLE, WA 98858
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags