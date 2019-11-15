February 21, 1956 - November 6, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
Lesli Jackson Bergren was an angel here on earth and on November 6, 2019, the Lord called her home. Lesli had a child-like faith that inspired many, and we without a doubt, know that she is joyfully seated at the feet of Jesus. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, friend, teacher, and mentor – a truly incredible woman with a huge heart that will be dearly missed. Lesli was the first child of Swift and Donna Wunker, born February 21, 1956. She spent her childhood in California, traveling every summer with her family up to Leavenworth, WA. In her mid-20's, Leavenworth became where Lesli called home – the place where she met and married Rick Bergren and raised their family.
Lesli had a passion for people. She inspired and mentored many through her years as a teacher, counselor, and coach. She was the queen of handmade gifts and crafts, all of which were saturated with her love. Her crafting hands were rarely still, and her dining room table was always the stage to her latest creation.
Lesli was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured each of her children and embraced every moment she had with them. In recent years, she especially loved her role as grandma. She had a passionate and vivacious personality that inspired others and was always sure to greet you with a smile.
Lesli was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Oliver, and father, Swift Wunker. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard; sister, Terry Price; son, Dorian Blanchard and wife, Jenifer; daughters: Danielle Bergren and Tracie Hansen; and eight beautiful grandchildren.
A Celebration of Lesli’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA. Memorial donations in memory and honor of Lesli can be given to the Upper Valley Christian School.