Lewis ‘Joe’ Stamps 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lewis “Joe” Stamps, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Stamps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary