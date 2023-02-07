Lorene Jones 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lorene Jones, 91, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Lorene Yonaka Jones, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary