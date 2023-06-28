Luz Gonzalez 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luz Gonzalez, 54, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To send flowers to the family of Luz Sanchez, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jun 28 Visitation Wednesday, June 28, 2023 4:00PM-8:00PM Barnes Chapel 510 W. Indian Avenue Brewster, WA 98812 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary