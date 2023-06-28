Luz Gonzalez, 54, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Jun 28
Visitation
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
