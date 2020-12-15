Maria Escalera 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maria Escalera, 56, of Quincy, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To send flowers to the family of Maria Escalera, please visit Tribute Store. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maria Escalera Arrangement Quincy Submit a Death NoticeSubmit an In MemoriamNeed Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121