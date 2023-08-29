Maria Figueroa, 98, of Redding, California, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Service information

Sep 8
Rosary & Visitation
Friday, September 8, 2023
4:00AM-8:00AM
Precht Rose Chapel
332 E. Woodin Avenue PO Box 306
Chelan, WA 98816
Sep 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, September 9, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
210 W. Allen Avenue
Chelan, WA 98816
