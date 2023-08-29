Marian Joyce Gillin 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marian Joyce Gillin, 98, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Marian Gillin, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 28 Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 1:00PM Brethren Baptist Church 535 Okanogan Avenue WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Religion Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary