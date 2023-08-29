Marian Joyce Gillin, 98, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Oct 28
Service
Saturday, October 28, 2023
1:00PM
Brethren Baptist Church
535 Okanogan Avenue
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
