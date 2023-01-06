Marlene Corcoran Gates 32 min ago 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlene Corcoran Gates, 73, of Tacoma (formerly of Peshastin-Dryden), died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Bonney Watson Funeral Home, Federal Way. To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marlene Corcoran Gates Tacoma Federal Way Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary