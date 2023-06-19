Mathew John Rinaldi 35 min ago 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mathew John Rinaldi, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg. To plant a tree in memory of Mathew Rinaldi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary