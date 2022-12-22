Maurice A Guerin 51 min ago 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maurice A Guerin, 98, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Guerin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maurice A Guerin Arrangement Rock Island Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary