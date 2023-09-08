Michael ‘Mike’ Bennett 15 min ago 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael “Mike” Bennett, 64, of Cashmere, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Michael "Mike" Bennett, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Sep 30 Service Saturday, September 30, 2023 1:00PM Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene 111 Ski Hill Drive LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary