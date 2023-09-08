Michael “Mike” Bennett, 64, of Cashmere, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Sep 30
Service
Saturday, September 30, 2023
1:00PM
Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene
111 Ski Hill Drive
LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826
