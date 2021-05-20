Nicholas Brunner, 50, of Cashmere, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Service

May 30
Service
Sunday, May 30, 2021
11:00AM
Cashmere High School
329 Tigner Road
CASHMERE, WA 98815
