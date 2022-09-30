Nicholas Hamburg, 39, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Service information

Oct 8
Service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
1:00PM
VFW Post #3617
211 11th Street NE
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
