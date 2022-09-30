Nicholas Hamburg 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Hamburg, 39, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To send flowers to the family of Nicholas Hamburg, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 8 Service Saturday, October 8, 2022 1:00PM VFW Post #3617 211 11th Street NE EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Nicholas Hamburg Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary