Nicholas Hamburg

Nicholas Hamburg, 39, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Service
Saturday, October 8, 2022
1:00PM
VFW Hall
1206 N. Wenatchee Ave
WENATCHEE, WA 98801