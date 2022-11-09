Olga Lisewych 16 min ago 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olga Lisewych, 99, of Chelan, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Olga Lisewych as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Olga Lisewych Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary