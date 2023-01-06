Pamela Jane Puffenbarger 16 min ago 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pamela Jane Puffenbarger, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec.18, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Puffenbarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Arrangement Pamela Jane Puffenbarger Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary