Patricia Ann Hansen, 93, of Malaga (formerly of Mansfield), died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Arrangements are by The Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.