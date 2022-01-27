Known as a guy who could fix anything, do anything, and was always willing to help, PAUL FREDERICK OLSEN of Manson, WA, went to be with Jesus on December 2, 2021. Paul was born in Everett, WA on July 5, 1960, and graduated from Bothell High School in 1978. After high school he worked at the Seattle Times and took courses at the University of Washington. He moved to Wenatchee in 1988 and attended Wenatchee Valley College’s Ski Instruction Program. He enjoyed skiing most of his life and became a fully certified professional ski instructor who taught and coached at Stevens Pass and Mission Ridge in the winters. He operated his own business, Olsen Contracting, in the Seattle and Wenatchee areas until moving to Chelan Falls in 1990 to begin a career in Park Management. He worked as Chelan County Public Utility District’s manager of Beebe Bridge Park, Chelan Falls Park, and Chelan Riverwalk Park and was known for keeping these facilities in impeccably beautiful condition.
Paul married Christine Kamenski, and they had one son together, Nick (aka Oley) Olsen. Paul and Christine later separated.
Paul left Chelan County P.U.D. and moved to Manson, WA to take care of his aging dad. There he restarted Olsen Contracting, providing landscape and handyman services in the Manson/Chelan area and assisting many homeowners in the Orchards Community Development. He later managed outdoor facilities at Wapato Ridge Resort in Manson, WA where his expertise and dedication were appreciated by many of the owners. Most recently Paul served as property manager at Kamei Resort on Lake Wapato. Throughout his parks career he made many friends and brought a smile to the face of many a camper with his jokes.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Olsen, of whom he was very proud, and Nick’s wife, Sierra, of Pullman, WA; brothers John Olsen of Chelan, WA; Fred Olsen (wife Anne) of Venice, FL; Leif Olsen (wife Brenda) of Florence, MT; and sisters Julie LeDoux (husband Keith) of Arlington, WA, and Jennifer Olsen Fielder (husband Paul) of Thompson Falls, MT. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who knew him as a fun and exuberant uncle. Paul is preceded in death by his father Frederick A. Olsen and mother Carolyn G. Booth.
Services will be held next Spring in Chelan, Washington
