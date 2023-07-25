Paul ‘Jerry’ Schmidt 16 hrs ago 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul “Jerry” Schmidt, 81, of Mansfield, died July 21, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary