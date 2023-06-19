Paula Peckham 11 min ago 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paula Peckham, 94, of Pateros, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To send flowers to the family of Paula Peckham, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jun 23 Service Friday, June 23, 2023 11:00AM-12:00PM Barnes Chapel 510 W. Indian Avenue Brewster, WA 98812 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Jun 23 Graveside Service Friday, June 23, 2023 12:00PM-1:00PM Pateros Cemetery Cemetery Road Pateros, WA 98846 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary