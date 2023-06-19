Paula Peckham, 94, of Pateros, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Jun 23
Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
Jun 23
Graveside Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Pateros Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Pateros, WA 98846
