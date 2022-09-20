Peggy Ann McCoy 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy Ann McCoy, 74, of Spokane, formerly of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of Peggy McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spokane Wenatchee Peggy Ann Mccoy Neptune Society Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary View Special Section