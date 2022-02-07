Phyllis Mae McGinnis passed away peacefully January 20, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 9, 1927, to the late Claude and Philomena Russell in Miami, FL, and was the oldest of three children. Most of her younger years were spent in Wyoming. The family moved to Washington state, where Phyllis graduated from Auburn High School in 1945.
After graduating, she married Earl McGinnis and they started their family. In 1968, they moved from the Auburn area to Entiat, WA, and the Wenatchee Valley became their home. She also resided in the Cashmere/Leavenworth, WA, area for many years. Phyllis was a homemaker and worked in the fruit industry in Entiat and Dryden, WA. Some of her favorite hobbies included working in her yard, crocheting, and she loved her puzzles. Phyllis lit up the room with her wit and her smile. She will be dearly missed.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; and her sister, Susan Rossing. She is survived by her children: Michael (Beverly) of Anchorage, AK; Nancy (Curtis Greer) of Wenatchee, WA; Patrick (Nancy) of Sammamish, WA, and Jim (Connie) of Entiat, WA; brother, Ronald (Sharlene) Russell of Montana; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Jason, Johnna, Jessica, Megan, Kelly, Trisha, Brett, Lance, Cole, and Tanya; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Avamere of Wenatchee, WA. The entire staff treated Mom like part of their own family and she loved them all dearly. Mom felt lucky to be a part of that. She loved all the residents she met there and was especially fond of her table mates. We, the family, thank all of them with the deepest appreciation. Thank you also to Confluence Health's Home Health Care & Hospice Services for their dedicated care and support.
As requested by Phyllis, there will be no services held at this time. You are invited to view Phyllis's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share your memories of Phyllis with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
