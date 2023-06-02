Randall W. Greenfield 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randall W. Greenfield, 71, of Bothell (formerly of Wenatchee), died Thursday, May 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Curnow Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Sumner. To plant a tree in memory of Randall Greenfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary