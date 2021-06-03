Rebecca Ann “Becky” Irmer, 74, of Waterville, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

Jun 5
Service
Saturday, June 5, 2021
1:00PM
Waterville Cemetery
19 Rock Island Rd
WATERVILLE, WA 98858
