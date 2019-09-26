Richard C. Gordon
August 24, 1939 - September 21, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Richard C. “Dick” Gordon passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on August 24, 1939, to Beuna Wicks and John “Scoop” Gordon. Dick graduated from Chelan High School in 1958. “Go Goats!” He met the love of his life, Diana Rendell, in Wenatchee, and they were married September 30, 1961, in Twisp, WA. He worked at the sawmill in Manson, WA, then Alcoa, where he retired after 35 years. He was also a volunteer fireman for over 30 years.
In 1976, Dick built a log home in East Wenatchee, WA. There with his wife of 58 years, Diana, they raised three lovely girls: Celia, Sally, and Mary Jane. Diane still resides in the home they built. Dick was a hard worker and played hard, too. He enjoyed motorcycles, softball, skiing, biking, running, boating, hunting, and fishing. His family had many adventures together: ski trips to Schweitzer, boating in the San Juans, fishing in Campbell River, camping at Stehekin and clam digging at Fort Flaggler. Family reunions every summer were a highlight. Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and cheering at their sporting events. One of his joys in life was cutting wood and stacking it to perfection.
Dick is survived by his wife, Diana; daughters: Celia (Garry) Moushegian of Tacoma, WA, Sally (Scott Stanford) Ulrich of East Wenatchee, WA, Mary Jane (Bill) McCrea of Port Orchard, WA; grandkids: Josh, Jake, Sophia, and Alena; and sisters: Ruby Proffitt, Evelyn Gray, Josie Calhoun, and Teresa Knott.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ella’s Adult Family Home for the care they gave Dick the last few months of his life.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Martin Scott Winery, 3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Please stop by and share a story. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Douglas County Fire Department.