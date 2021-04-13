Rita Ruth Martin, 80, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Apr 23
Graveside Service
Friday, April 23, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pateros Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Pateros, WA 98846
