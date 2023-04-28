Robert ‘Bob’ Shank 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert “Bob” Shank, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Shank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geophysics Mechanics Technology Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary