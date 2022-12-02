Robert Farrington 52 min ago 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Farrington, 49, of East Wenatchee, died, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Farrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Farrington Arrangement Valley Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary