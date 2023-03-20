Robert H. ‘Bob’ Anderson Sr. 54 min ago 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert H. “Bob” Anderson Sr., 82, of Entiat, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Anderson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary