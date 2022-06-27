Purchase Access

Robert John “Bob” Berkley, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 13, 2022.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Berkley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.