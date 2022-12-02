Robyn L. Casal 32 min ago 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robyn L. Casal, 67, of Chelan, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Robyn Casal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Robyn L. Casal Precht Rose Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary